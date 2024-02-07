PABSEC's VP appreciates voters for high turnout in Azerbaijan's presidential poll

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. During a news conference, Daniel Constantin, Member of the Romanian Parliament and Vice President of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), expressed his gratitude for the widespread interest and participation in the voting process, commenting on the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We had numerous meetings regarding the voting process, but I believe the most significant one was with the chairman of the Central Election Commission. During this meeting, we discussed the organization of the election day, and I would like to express my gratitude once more for the well-organized meeting," he said.

"Today, we visited numerous polling stations, engaging in discussions with voters and observers of the electoral process. I want to express my profound gratitude for the remarkable interest and extensive participation in the voting process, which I consider essential for democracy and freedom of expression," Constantin added.

