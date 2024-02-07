Azerbaijan's extraordinary election proves technically well-organized - Georgian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The extraordinary election in Azerbaijan was one of the technically well-organized ones, said Georgian MP and observer of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Ramaz Nikolaishvili during a press conference, Trend reports.

"I want to highlight that this election was exceptionally well organized from a technical standpoint, and we were impressed at every stage. Congratulations to everyone involved, especially the Azerbaijani government, for their efficient organization of these elections," he said.

Azerbaijan's presidential election has ended. After 54.47 percent of ballots were processed, Ilham Aliyev leads with 92.1 percent of the vote.

According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes, Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad Aliyev 0.48 percent.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel