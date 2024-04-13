Kazakhstan committed to quick establishment of peace between Baku, Yerevan - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Kazakhstan is committed to the quick establishment of peace between Baku and Yerevan, said President of Kazakhsthan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with Armenian media, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan is deeply invested in this issue. We're keen on seeing a swift peace agreement between our friendly neighbors. Cementing a durable peace between Yerevan and Baku serves our country's interests," he remarked.

President Tokayev further stated that as proponents and initiators of peace-building initiatives, Kazakhstan stands ready to back any endeavors aimed at fostering peace and sustainable development in the region.

He also stressed the growing significance of the South Caucasus in the Eurasian transport network, and therefore, unlocking transport routes in the region becomes a necessity.

"Ensuring smooth transportation operations is a crucial step towards economic integration across the entire South Caucasus and the establishment of enduring peace in the region," the president added.