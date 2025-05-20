6th Plenary Meeting within GlobE Network gathers law entities in Azerbaijan's Baku (UPDATED)

first version published at 09:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The 6th Plenary Meeting and 10th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN (GlobE Network) are taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The events are bringing together about 50 senior officials representing law enforcement agencies of different countries.

At the plenary session, the main theme of which is "Possibilities of applying new technologies and artificial intelligence in the fight against corruption," more than 100 presentations are planned at panel, session and parallel events on such sub-topics as confiscation of funds received as a result of corruption, direct return of received assets, suspension of suspicious transactions in financial transactions, international cooperation on quick freezing of bank accounts in criminal proceedings, public education in fight against corruption and other topics.

As part of the plenary session, on the initiative of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, a special session and parallel events dedicated to the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty", including the fight against environmental crimes in the context of Azerbaijan's presidency at COP29, will also be held.

Furthermore, in conjunction with the event, a plethora of bilateral engagements and the formalization of memoranda of understanding regarding collaborative synergies are on the agenda.

Addressing the event, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has turned into an important international center hosting global initiatives in recent years.

"Last year alone, Azerbaijan hosted the UN COP29 Climate Conference and the 29th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors, and successfully organized several other important events, including the High-Level Session on the fight of law enforcement agencies against environmental crimes.

Azerbaijan, being an active participant of GLOBE network, highly appreciates this platform. This network contributes to strengthening international cooperation, joint fight against transnational corruption. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in particular its anti-corruption body, the Nazah Organization, has played an indispensable role in the creation and development of this initiative. We appreciate their contribution and leadership to this important global initiative," he said.

Brigitte Strobel-Shaw, Head of Division of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said during her speech that cooperation is the most powerful network in countering corruption.

"These sessions provide us with a unique opportunity to share knowledge and best practices. Here we can also prioritize legislation. This platform plays a key role in linking relevant bodies," she added.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, in her remarks, stated that Azerbaijan's active participation in the GlobE Network represents an important step towards a joint fight against corruption.

"We know that corruption has an impact on the fair and equitable delivery of public services to citizens. In this regard, I express my gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for organizing the event. Azerbaijan participates in the UN Convention against Corruption as a reviewing state. We are confident that the UN will continue to support the Government of Azerbaijan in the fight against corruption," she added.