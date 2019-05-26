Trio from Hungary grabs gold medal of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Hungarian team showed the best result in the trio competitions within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports.

Hungarian gymnasts ranked first scoring 22.411 points.

Russian team (second team) ranked second scoring 22.366 points, while team from Romania ranked third scoring 22.133 points.

The finals are being held within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 26. The winners among juniors were named in the first half of the day.

Senior gymnasts are performing in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step”.

Among senior gymnasts the Azerbaijani team will perform in aerobic dance program and as part of groups.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

