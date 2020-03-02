Azerbaijan closes down schools, universities due to coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
The operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has decided to suspend educational process and the related activities in all educational institutions across the country, Trend reports.
Latest
Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office files criminal case on Armenian armed forces’ provocation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Iranian government on successful holding of parliamentary elections
Operational headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers promptly responds to citizens’ appeals
You can too! The EU funded projects to present opportunities for women to mark International Women Day