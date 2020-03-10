Operational Headquarters: Two Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
Trend:
Two Azerbaijani citizens born in 1960 and 1984 tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
Reportedly, those infected have been placed in special hospitals.
As the Operational Headquarters said, the health condition of the patients is stable and relevant measures are taken for their treatment.
Three Azerbaijanis, who previously tested positive for coronavirus (born in 1973, 1997 and 1998) recovered after receiving treatment in special hospitals and have already been discharged.
Other patients infected with coronavirus still continue to receive treatment in the special hospitals and their health condition is under serious control.
