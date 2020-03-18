Four more discharged after recovering from coronavirus in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

Four more patients have been discharged in Azerbaijan after recovering from coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Currently, 23 patients with active coronavirus continue to receive the relevant treatment in special hospitals.

Taking into account that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus the global pandemic and that the virus is spreading rapidly, the authorities urge the citizens to follow the recommendations and demands of WHO and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.