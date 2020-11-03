Azerbaijani ministry appeals to convention secretariats over Armenian environmental terror

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.3

The aggressor Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijani territories 30 years ago, carries out large-scale ecological terrorist acts on them, causing serious damage to the environment, biodiversity, forests, underground and terrestrial natural resources, Arzu Samadova, deputy head of the Biodiversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said, Trend reports on Nov.3

“In recent days, Armenia has again fired on the civilian population of Azerbaijan living outside the conflict zone, which heavily damaged the environment, natural resources, biodiversity of the region, and rich forests of global importance. Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the international humanitarian law, regularly shell areas located behind the front line from artillery,” Samadova said. “As a result of these attacks, several missiles hit protected natural areas, including the national parks of Aghgol and Goygol, causing widespread fires. Continuing the ecological terror, Armenia used phosphorus weapons in the vicinities of Shusha city, because of which valuable trees burned down in the forest.”

“Moreover, serious environmental violations occurred in the region. So, the top layer of soil, which has been forming for thousands of years, was completely burnt down. Rare and endangered species of plants and animals included in the Red List of Azerbaijan and the International Red List have been destroyed,” she noted. “The habitat of animals and the balance of the ecosystem have been disturbed, and serious damage has been caused to the components of the environment.”

"All the above grave crimes committed by Armenia against ecology and natural resources are a gross violation of the requirements of international conventions on biodiversity, Ramsar and Bern conventions in the field of the environment,” added Samadova.

The Biodiversity Conservation Service appealed to the secretariats of the conventions with a request to call Armenia to account and put an end to the acts of environmental terrorism committed by the occupying state of Armenia in the Azerbaijani territories, as well as convey to the world community the truth about the crimes committed by the illegal regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.