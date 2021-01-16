Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime

Society 16 January 2021 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

The tightened special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan will be softened from 00:00 (GMT+4) on Jan. 18, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters, under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on April 1.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia's tourism sector suffering significant losses
Georgia's tourism sector suffering significant losses
Uzbekistan’s tourism committee discloses number of tourists to be attracted in 2021
Uzbekistan’s tourism committee discloses number of tourists to be attracted in 2021
Azerbaijan looks for ways to simplify arrival of tourists
Azerbaijan looks for ways to simplify arrival of tourists
Loading Bars
Latest
Public catering facilities in Azerbaijan to resume activity soon Society 11:13
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues Other News 11:09
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to transformer substations via tender Tenders 11:08
Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime Society 11:02
Turkmenistan, IBRD sign protocol of negotiations on COVID-19 response draft Finance 10:57
Azerbaijan cancels SMS-permissions for leaving homes due to COVID-19 Society 10:55
Iranian currency rates for January 16 Finance 10:18
Iran expects balance in foreign currency rates Business 10:12
Azerbaijan's import of grain from Russia's Stavropol for 2020 revealed Business 10:04
Mass inoculation of Russians against coronavirus to begin on January 18 Other News 08:55
Indonesia quake kills at least 42, injures hundreds Other News 08:05
U.S. Health Secretary Azar condemns Capitol violence in resignation letter US 07:38
UzAuto Motors doubles cars production volume in 2020 Transport 07:01
France's coronavirus death toll approaches 70,000 Europe 06:32
Over 600,000 have received Sinovac shots in Turkey's vaccination program Turkey 05:59
5.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran Society 05:13
Hotel occupancy increases in all Georgian regions Business 05:01
Trump directs government to minimize procurement from China US 04:29
WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash Other News 03:51
Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths for fourth consecutive day Other News 03:07
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 709,000 in past day Other News 02:26
UN chief calls for "far greater solidarity" in message on 2 millionth COVID-19 death Other News 01:45
Money transfers to Georgia up in December 2020 Finance 01:13
WHO advises against proof of COVID-19 vaccination for int'l travel Other News 01:01
BMW to recall 21,693 cars in Russia Russia 00:18
We are having tea in pear-shaped glasses, baklava on Jidir Duzu. Let our friends rejoice, enemies get blind! - President Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 January 23:59
It is such unique feeling to see Shusha, to return to Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:58
Commander-in-Chief came to Shusha for first time in 30 years and, frankly, does not want to leave - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:54
Those who grew up over 17 years have liberated these lands - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:54
Prepare report here, not in your cabinets - President Aliyev to international organizations Politics 15 January 23:43
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 2 mln Other News 15 January 23:42
People of Azerbaijan will live in Shusha forever - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15 January 23:41
All martyr families will be provided with apartments and houses by state - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:34
In May 1992, Shusha was occupied as result of betrayal of PFPA-Musavat duo - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:30
Today, I brought busts of our geniuses Khurshidbanu Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli and Bulbul to Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:27
It is impossible to imagine Shusha without Jidir Duzu, and Azerbaijan without Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:23
Mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was inaugurated exactly 39 years ago, I was standing right here - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:21
After desecrating busts of our genius personalities, Armenians took them to Armenia to be melted down and sold - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:14
Armenia must answer in international courts - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 15 January 23:12
I said no, we will take these busts back only after liberating Shusha from enemy, put them in their original places - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 23:09
Iran ready to establish joint automobile company in Iraq Business 15 January 22:42
Kyrgyzstan’s public debt reaches USD 4 bln 887.46 mln Kyrgyzstan 15 January 22:41
Turkey reports over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 15 January 22:40
UK records another 55,761 coronavirus cases, 1,280 deaths Europe 15 January 22:35
Israel has vaccinated over 2 mln people against COVID-19 Israel 15 January 22:12
Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 strains Europe 15 January 21:42
Kazakhstan's national operator for main oil pipelines reports decrease in oil transport Oil&Gas 15 January 21:30
Int'l community must condemn Armenia's actions against Islamic religious monuments - Azerbaijani MP Politics 15 January 20:58
Azerbaijani Economic Council holds first meeting in 2021 Economy 15 January 20:43
Shusha's residents proud of seeing Azerbaijani president in Shusha city Society 15 January 20:43
Group supporting Russian export to Azerbaijan renders assistance for foreign trade transactions in 2020 Business 15 January 20:26
President of International Judo Federation congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 15 January 20:25
Azerbaijan increases total volume of exported gas in 2020 Oil&Gas 15 January 19:47
European Gymnastics to focus on competitions planned for 2021 Society 15 January 19:47
Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance remains positive in 2020 Business 15 January 19:38
Export operations between Azerbaijan and Australia greatly increase Business 15 January 19:28
Azerbaijan establishes National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan Politics 15 January 19:09
Int'l structures willing to cooperate for 'Green Energy Zone' in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15 January 18:55
Georgia reveals volume of electricity imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15 January 18:33
Georgian Hualing Group implements new construction project Business 15 January 18:32
Georgia outstripping European preferences for innovations in some areas - MasterCard Business 15 January 18:32
Afghanistan always supports Azerbaijan in its just cause - Ambassador Politics 15 January 18:30
Azerbaijani, Finnish FMs discuss latest situation in region Politics 15 January 18:30
Whole world to see rapid economic recovery in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Russian MP Politics 15 January 18:29
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tasks of Jan. 11 joint statement Politics 15 January 18:29
Georgian Enguri HPP rehabilitation project carried out with support of EBRD and EU Oil&Gas 15 January 18:28
President of Georgia, NATO Secretary-General to meet in Brussels Georgia 15 January 18:17
How can leaders of Muslim countries be friends with country that destroyed mosques? - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 18:16
President Aliyev presented Holy Quran to Saatli Mosque Politics 15 January 18:15
In near future, we will ensure restoration of Shusha in planned manner - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15 January 18:14
Despite all pressures, phone calls and threats, I said that we would go to end - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 18:12
I have come to Shusha using the victory road - President Aliyev Politics 15 January 18:10
Great return begins, all work has begun - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15 January 18:08
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan resume regular flights Transport 15 January 18:03
Azerbaijan sees growth trend in car insurance segment Finance 15 January 17:59
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank ends 2020 with big profit Finance 15 January 17:49
Wells Fargo profit beats Wall Street estimates as credit costs fall Europe 15 January 17:48
Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow US 15 January 17:43
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office appoints Special Representative for South Caucasus Politics 15 January 17:42
Parliament's plan on steel sector to damage Iran's exports - Steel Producers Association Business 15 January 17:40
Azerbaijan announces starting date for COVID-19 vaccination Society 15 January 17:38
Port of Baku starts cooperating with Belgium-based int'l training center Transport 15 January 17:38
Azerbaijani ombudsman visits persons detained during anti-terror operations in liberated lands Politics 15 January 17:36
Most of Uzbekistan’s population to be provided with COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 15 January 17:36
International DOPPELMAYR to finish construction of Georgian ropeway Construction 15 January 17:35
Demand for marble products of plant in Turkmenistan’s Akhal region increased Business 15 January 17:32
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Gasimli village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 January 17:32
Uzbekistan reconstructs number of water supply and sewerage networks Bukhara region in 2020 Uzbekistan 15 January 17:31
Azerbaijan discloses amount of compensation paid to depositors of closed banks Finance 15 January 17:12
New gas compressor station put into operation in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 15 January 17:10
Jewelry production plant launched in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 15 January 17:10
Georgia sees increase in subsistence minimum Business 15 January 17:09
Establishing Nakhchivan corridor will add new artery to Middle Corridor - AIR Center Politics 15 January 17:09
Georgian citizens to have high-quality COVID-19 vaccines Georgia 15 January 17:09
Azerbaijan confirms 494 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15 January 17:07
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I am very happy to be in our liberated ancient city of Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 January 17:02
Karabakh regional branch of Regional Development Public Association to operate in Shusha Politics 15 January 17:00
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for development of military co-op Politics 15 January 17:00
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 expenses for importing EU goods up Business 15 January 16:53
BMW aims to double fully-electric vehicle sales in 2021 Europe 15 January 16:35
All news