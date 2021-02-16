SABAH graduates of UNEC are successfully integrating into the world labor market

SABAH graduates of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) are successfully integrating into the foreign labor market.

As about 60 UNEC graduates of SABAH continue their activities in prestigious local and international companies of the United States, Japan, England, France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Latvia, UAE, Malta, Estonia and other countries. The graduates are mainly the winners of the competition of foreign educational programs of the Ministry of Education and graduates of master's degrees in those countries. Several graduates work remotely in foreign companies.

SABAH Center of UNEC, which has been operating since 2014, successfully exports educated, skilled and trained human capital to the world labor market by training graduates who can turn their academic knowledge into career opportunities.