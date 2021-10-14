Azerbaijan confirms 1,448 more COVID-19 cases, 847 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,448 new COVID-19 cases, 847 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 496,780 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 476,229 of them have recovered, and 6,720 people have died. Currently, 13,831 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,092 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,989,627 tests have been conducted so far.