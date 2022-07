BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released the statistics on de-mining operations in the liberated territories from July 18 through July 24, Trend reports via the agency.

According to ANAMA, in the reporting period 184 anti-personnel and 11 anti-tank mines, as well as 181 unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralized.

Meanwhile, territories with a total area of 953 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances added to the agency.