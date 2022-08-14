Azerbaijani saber fencing athlete reaches final of V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani saber fencing athlete Palina Kaspiarovich reached the final of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

She beat the Azerbaijani athlete Sabina Karimova with a score of 15:9.

In the final, Kaspiarovich will face Turkish athlete Irina Shchukla.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.