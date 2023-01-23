Azerbaijan's ANAMA releases weekly data on de-mining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on mine-clearing activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the agency, 15 anti-personnel and 20 anti-tank landmines, as well as 93 unexploded ordnances, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on January 16-21, 2023.

A total area of 423 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance as of yet, the agency added.

Moreover, from January through December 2022, the de-mining operations resulted in the clearance of 8,780 anti-personnel and 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances. Around 41,915 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.