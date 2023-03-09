YASHAT Foundation continues providing support to Azerbaijani martyr families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The YASHAT Foundation helped to improve the living conditions and cover the medical expenses of family members of martyr Elnur Shirinzada, who volunteered for the second Karabakh War and died in the battles for the liberation of Azerbaijan's Sugovushan, Trend reports.

Shirinzada was awarded posthumously with the medals "For the Motherland" and "For the Liberation of Sugovushan" for the courage shown in battle.

The Foundation's reports and information on the funds spent can be found here.

Foundation-related videos are available at https://youtu.be/1Bc-DxHkE-U, https://we.tl/t-NgpUolLy1K