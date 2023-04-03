Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares data on de-mining activities in liberated areas for March 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has shared data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated territories as of March 2023, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to ANAMA, in the reporting month, 270 anti-personnel and 656 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,465 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Lachin, Khojaly, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts as part of the de-mining process.

A total area of 5,983.6 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the agency said.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.