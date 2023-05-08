Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly de-mining activities on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated lands, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the ANAMA, 88 anti-personnel landmines, 75 anti-tank mines, and 123 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Lachin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from May 1 through May 6, 2023.

A total area of 356 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA added.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.