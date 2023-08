BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Azerbaijan has been conducting training to improve the skills of personnel in the field of freight and passenger transportation since the beginning of 2023, Trend reports.

During this time, 71 assistant machinists were trained at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Participants who successfully finish the training will also earn a driver's license.

Furthermore, these courses involve instruction in the operation of cargo and passenger trains, as well as all types of locomotives.