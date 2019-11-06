Azerbaijani agency organizes event to raise awareness of entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

With the organization of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the participation of the relevant government agencies, online events are held to raise awareness of entities of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises on various topics, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

Another such event was organized Nov. 6 by the SME Development Agency with the support of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, the Ministry of Agriculture and the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, for the entities of SMEs of the agricultural sector and farmers who joined the self-employment program.

The event was attended by over 1,300 entrepreneurs and farmers.

It was broadcast online on the Facebook pages of the Agency for the Development of SMEs and the Agriculture Ministry.

At the central office of the Agency, as well as at the offices of “Friend of SMEs” in various Azerbaijani cities and districts and in the state centers of agriculture development of the Agriculture Ministry, conditions and technical opportunities were created for entrepreneurs and farmers to take advantage of such educational events and receive more information about the latest innovations.

Specialists of the Agriculture Ministry told entrepreneurs and farmers about measures of state support in the agricultural sector, including the leasing of agricultural machinery and livestock, the sale of mineral fertilizers and pesticides on favorable terms, the organization of agricultural fairs, the provision of soft loans, as well as new rules for subsidies that will be applied from Jan.1, 2020.

As part of the event, specialists of the Agriculture Ministry answered questions from farmers and entrepreneurs.

