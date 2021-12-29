Azerbaijan to build new reservoirs in liberated territories - deputy minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Two new reservoirs will be built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
According to Karimov, there are nine reservoirs and 14 rivers flowing in these territories.
"The rich water resources of Karabakh are extremely important for Azerbaijan. They will improve water supply to the territories in the lower part of Karabakh, where there is a shortage of water. Water supply stations are being installed in 11 reservoirs. Construction of new reservoirs is planned on the Hyakyari and Bargyushad rivers. Thus, drinking water will be provided to Tartar, Fuzuli, Aghdam and other districts," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Wine Producers & Exporters Association talks positive dynamics over past five years
IsDBI and IFE Lab Announce Award Winners for Best Application of Agent-based Simulation in Islamic Finance (PHOTO)
VP of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of largest, cutting-edge Veterinary Clinic in South Caucasus (PHOTO)
TAP’s gas transportation volume expected to reach 7.8 bcm by end of 2021 – managing director (Interview)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva takes part in opening ceremony of another yard, renovated within "Our Yard" project (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to appeal to UNESCO for including samples of national cultural heritage into Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President