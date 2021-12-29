Azerbaijan to build new reservoirs in liberated territories - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Two new reservoirs will be built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, there are nine reservoirs and 14 rivers flowing in these territories.

"The rich water resources of Karabakh are extremely important for Azerbaijan. They will improve water supply to the territories in the lower part of Karabakh, where there is a shortage of water. Water supply stations are being installed in 11 reservoirs. Construction of new reservoirs is planned on the Hyakyari and Bargyushad rivers. Thus, drinking water will be provided to Tartar, Fuzuli, Aghdam and other districts," he said.