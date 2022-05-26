TEKNOFEST festival - example of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Turkey's Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank expressed his excitement about attending the opening ceremony of the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in Baku on May 26, Trend reports.

According to him, the festival should be regarded as a historic event for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The two fraternal countries are joining forces in the name of technological development. We hope that the TEKNOFEST festival will offer new opportunities for the development of technologies in Azerbaijan. TEKNOFEST is not only a festival but also a bright example of the Azerbaijan and Turkey brotherhood," Varank said.

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

