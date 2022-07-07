...
Azerbaijan's essential tax revenues fell on share of non-oil and gas sector in 1H2022 – minister

Economy Materials 7 July 2022 15:04
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. An important part of the recorded increase in Azerbaijan's tax revenues fell on the share of the non-oil and gas sector in the first half of 2022, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted Trend reports.

Tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector increased by 38.1 percent from January through June 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 and amounted to 4.398 billion manat ($2.58 billion), the minister noted.

"The forecast on tax revenues was fulfilled by 128.6 percent. The excess amount transferred to the budget totaled 1.257 billion manat ($739.8 million)," Jabbarov wrote.

