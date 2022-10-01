Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 19 1.7 Sept. 26 1.7 Sept. 20 1.7 Sept. 27 1.7 Sept. 21 1.7 Sept. 28 1.7 Sept. 22 1.7 Sept. 29 1.7 Sept. 23 1.7 Sept. 30 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0303 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0449 manat and amounted to 1.6425 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 19 1.6986 Sept. 26 1.6368 Sept. 20 1.7037 Sept. 27 1.6384 Sept. 21 1.6935 Sept. 28 1.6236 Sept. 22 1.6710 Sept. 29 1.6464 Sept. 23 1.6703 Sept. 30 1.6671 Average weekly 1.6874 Average weekly 1.6425

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0012 manat and totaled 0.0293 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 19 0.0282 Sept. 26 0.0296 Sept. 20 0.0282 Sept. 27 0.0289 Sept. 21 0.0280 Sept. 28 0.0290 Sept. 22 0.0278 Sept. 29 0.0295 Sept. 23 0.0285 Sept. 30 0.0296 Average weekly 0.0281 Average weekly 0.0293

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.001 manat and made up 0.0919 manat.