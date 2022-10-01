Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Sept. 19
1.7
Sept. 26
1.7
Sept. 20
1.7
Sept. 27
1.7
Sept. 21
1.7
Sept. 28
1.7
Sept. 22
1.7
Sept. 29
1.7
Sept. 23
1.7
Sept. 30
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0303 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0449 manat and amounted to 1.6425 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Sept. 19
1.6986
Sept. 26
1.6368
Sept. 20
1.7037
Sept. 27
1.6384
Sept. 21
1.6935
Sept. 28
1.6236
Sept. 22
1.6710
Sept. 29
1.6464
Sept. 23
1.6703
Sept. 30
1.6671
Average weekly
1.6874
Average weekly
1.6425
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0012 manat and totaled 0.0293 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Sept. 19
0.0282
Sept. 26
0.0296
Sept. 20
0.0282
Sept. 27
0.0289
Sept. 21
0.0280
Sept. 28
0.0290
Sept. 22
0.0278
Sept. 29
0.0295
Sept. 23
0.0285
Sept. 30
0.0296
Average weekly
0.0281
Average weekly
0.0293
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.001 manat and made up 0.0919 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Sept. 19
0.0931
Sept. 26
0.0922
Sept. 20
0.0929
Sept. 27
0.0921
Sept. 21
0.0929
Sept. 28
0.0920
Sept. 22
0.0927
Sept. 29
0.0917
Sept. 23
0.0927
Sept. 30
0.0917
Average weekly
0.0929
Average weekly
0.0919