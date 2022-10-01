Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 1 October 2022 11:45 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 19

1.7

Sept. 26

1.7

Sept. 20

1.7

Sept. 27

1.7

Sept. 21

1.7

Sept. 28

1.7

Sept. 22

1.7

Sept. 29

1.7

Sept. 23

1.7

Sept. 30

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0303 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0449 manat and amounted to 1.6425 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 19

1.6986

Sept. 26

1.6368

Sept. 20

1.7037

Sept. 27

1.6384

Sept. 21

1.6935

Sept. 28

1.6236

Sept. 22

1.6710

Sept. 29

1.6464

Sept. 23

1.6703

Sept. 30

1.6671

Average weekly

1.6874

Average weekly

1.6425

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0012 manat and totaled 0.0293 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 19

0.0282

Sept. 26

0.0296

Sept. 20

0.0282

Sept. 27

0.0289

Sept. 21

0.0280

Sept. 28

0.0290

Sept. 22

0.0278

Sept. 29

0.0295

Sept. 23

0.0285

Sept. 30

0.0296

Average weekly

0.0281

Average weekly

0.0293

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.001 manat and made up 0.0919 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 19

0.0931

Sept. 26

0.0922

Sept. 20

0.0929

Sept. 27

0.0921

Sept. 21

0.0929

Sept. 28

0.0920

Sept. 22

0.0927

Sept. 29

0.0917

Sept. 23

0.0927

Sept. 30

0.0917

Average weekly

0.0929

Average weekly

0.0919
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more