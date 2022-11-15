Azerbaijan's state budget sees growth in receipts from taxes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan's state budget received over 13.998 billion manat ($8.2 billion) through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan from January through October 2022, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service.

This figure was 90.1 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

Meantime, tax revenues from the non-oil sector totaled around 7.038 billion manat ($4.1 billion), growing by 1.6 billion manat ($939.8 million) or 30.8 percent year over year.