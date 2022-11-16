Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Share of renewables in Azerbaijan's electricity production grows - minister

Economy Materials 16 November 2022 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Electricity generation from renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan from January through October 2022 exceeded 1.755 billion kilowatt-hours, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

According to the minister, this figure increased by 357.9 million kilowatt-hours compared to the same period in 2021.

In particular, some 1.463 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity produced in the reporting period of 2022 accounted for hydropower plants, 73.4 million kilowatt-hours - for wind power plants, 55 million kilowatt-hours - for solar power plants, and 163.4 million kilowatt-hours - for the solid waste incineration plant.

The Minister noted that the share of the renewable energy sector in the total electricity generation in Azerbaijan during the reporting period accounted for 7 percent.

Meanwhile, electricity production in Azerbaijan from January through October 2022 increased by 3.8 percent - to 23.748 billion kilowatt-hours. Exports accounted for 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours, and imports - for 115.7 million kilowatt-hours.

