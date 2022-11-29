Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 29 November 2022 16:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Maryana Akhmedova
Maryana Akhmedova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan and Algeria signed a document on cooperation in the field of oil and gas, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the visit of Shahbazov to the country at a meeting with Minister of Energy and Mining of Algeria Mohamed Arkab.

According to Shahbazov, the energy sector strengthens friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

He also noted that at the meeting with the Director General of Algerian Sonatrach company Taufik Hakkar, the latter expressed interest in Azerbaijan's experience in the field and broad cooperation with SOCAR, as well as in the opportunities for cooperation on energy supply.

Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more