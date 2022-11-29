Azerbaijan, Algeria sign document on energy co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan and Algeria signed a document on cooperation in the field of oil and gas, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the visit of Shahbazov to the country at a meeting with Minister of Energy and Mining of Algeria Mohamed Arkab.

According to Shahbazov, the energy sector strengthens friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

He also noted that at the meeting with the Director General of Algerian Sonatrach company Taufik Hakkar, the latter expressed interest in Azerbaijan's experience in the field and broad cooperation with SOCAR, as well as in the opportunities for cooperation on energy supply.