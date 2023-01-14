Azerbaijan talks provision of tax services to entrepreneurs at Baku SME House

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. A number of government agencies, including the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, provide services to entrepreneurs at the Baku SME House, Trend reports.

Entrepreneurs can apply for tax issues to the service centers of the State Tax Service, as well as to the Baku SME House. So, at the SME House, business entities are provided with services for the state registration of commercial legal entities and tax accounting for individuals.

The services provided to the business entities include changing the accounting data of commercial legal entities and individuals, carrying out entrepreneurial activities without establishing a legal entity, suspension, restoration and liquidation of activities, changing the data of state registration of commercial legal entities and their exclusion from the state register, deregistration, and acceptance of tax declarations.

Other services related to the issuance of "ASAN Imza" (“Easy Signature”) and taxes are also provided to the business entities.

The Baku SME House serves entrepreneurs from Monday through Friday from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT +4). Here entrepreneurs are provided with more than 250 services by nearly 50 public and private organizations.