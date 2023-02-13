Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss new double taxation avoidance agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed the project of a new double taxation avoidance agreement regarding income tax and the prevention of tax evasion, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Tax Service.

According to the state service, the discussions were held in Ankara, Türkiye.

During the negotiations, Deputy Head of International Taxation and Tax Monitoring Department of the State Tax Service, Jeyhun Ismayilov, noted that the signing of the new agreement would create favorable conditions for investors, allow the formation of effective relationships for the exchange of information, and collection of tax debts.

In addition, as a result of the discussions, an agreement was reached on all the provisions of the draft agreement concerning taxation.