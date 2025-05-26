Uzbekistan’s foreign business landscape hits peak growth in May 2025

As of May 2025, Uzbekistan continues to attract growing foreign investment, with over 16,000 enterprises operating across the country. A recent report reveals a 7.6 percent increase in foreign-invested businesses compared to last year, led primarily by companies from China, Russia, and Turkey. This trend underscores Uzbekistan’s expanding role as a key destination for international investors in the region.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register