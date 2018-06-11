Azerbaijan’s State Road Transport Service presents new concept of activity (PHOTO)

11 June 2018 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has presented a new concept of regulation of activity of motor transport in the country on June 11.

At the presentation of the concept, head of the Service, Habib Hasanov, said a number of normative legal acts were prepared and submitted to the relevant authorities in order to improve state regulation and control mechanisms in the field of motor transport.

"The new concept provides for a wider use of up-to-date information technologies, electronic services, and for ensuring transparency of the structure, improving the services provided to citizens, and reducing to a minimum the contact of citizens and officials," Hasanov said.

He also noted that the State Road Transport Service is consulting with the Ministry of Taxes to improve the tax mechanism used in passenger and cargo transportation.

"In this area, the use of modern technologies will help ensure the timely payment of tax in full, as well as the strengthening of control over tax evasion," Hasanov said.

Story still developing

