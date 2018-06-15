Andorra, Azerbaijan to exchange tax information

15 June 2018 01:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

The governments of Andorra and Azerbaijan will exchange tax information, according to changes made by the Andorran government in the law on automatic exchange of tax information, all-andorra.com reported.

The amendment aims "making certain adjustments to the existing regulation and expanding the list of states with which automatic exchange of information on financial accounts will occur."

The amendment will come into force from 2020. Thus, Andorra will exchange information with a total of 95 jurisdictions.

The new countries included in the list: Azerbaijan, Nauru, Pakistan, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Ghana, Lebanon, Marshall Islands, New Zealand, Niue, Qatar, Saint Lucia , Singapore, Sint Maarten, Turkey, Albania, Nigeria - 22 countries.

Azernews Newspaper
