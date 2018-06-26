Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Russia and Kazakhstan will discuss on June 29 the possibility of removing restrictions on the supply of products from a number of Russian poultry farms to the Kazakhstan market, the press service of the Rosselkhoznadzor, federal service for veterinary and phytosanitary surveillance, announced.

"Just an hour ago we met with the Chairman of the Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Arman Utegulov. We discussed, among other things, the issue of the spread of animal diseases both in Russia and in Kazakhstan. In particular, we agreed to hold on July 6 technical consultations on the issue of removing mutual restrictions. We expect that the measures introduced by Kazakhstan in respect to the supply of products of Russian poultry enterprises will be adjusted next week," Head of the Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert said.

Rosselkhoznadzor stressed that the bird flu virus registered in the country does not pose a threat to human life. At the same time, the foci of the disease are localized and all measures are taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dankvert also informed that Rosselkhoznadzor received instructions from the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Gordeev to carry out unscheduled inspections of the state veterinary services in the Penza, Kursk and Saratov regions of the Russian Federation. During the inspections, Rosselkhoznadzor will assess the effectiveness of the measures taken by the veterinary services in terms of prevention of animal diseases.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan previously reported that it prohibits the import of products of 36 poultry farms in Russia to the country because of bird flu.

