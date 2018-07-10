China to finance construction of modeling & simulation center in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

A special center for simulation and modeling is being built at the Academy of MIA of Uzbekistan, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

It was reported according to the results of the visit to China of the Uzbek delegation, led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, Major-General Pulat Bobojonov.

"The construction of the center is financed out of the funds of China amounting to $22 million. The center will be equipped with the same modern technologies which are available at the Beijing China Police University. The simulation center should be the only one of its kind training facility in Central Asia to train professional personnel for law enforcement agencies," the Interior Ministry stated.

In addition, the Uzbek delegation was interested in scanners installed in public places, the metro and places of the greatest congestion of people. Their advantage is the high speed of scanning people, even in a large flow, the ability to identify persons with weapons or explosive devices on the body.

Also, the Uzbek law enforcement officers said the devices installed at the entrance to the state institutions and agencies that can identify those who have committed a crime or are on the wanted list among the persons entering the building, are worth mentioning.

The guests from Uzbekistan were familiarized with devices that allow for checking the bottom side of the vehicles at the entrance to the hotels and specially protected sites without human intervention, and, if there is a danger, the device will automatically sound the alarm.

