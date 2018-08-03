Living wage decreases in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Living wage amounted to 27,122 tenge in Kazakhstan in July 2018, the Committee for Statistics of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan said in a statement Aug. 3.

Thus, the value of the living wage per capita decreased by 2.6 percent in July compared to the previous month and increased by 5.9 percent since the beginning of the year.

In living wage, the share of costs for purchase of meat and fish accounted for 19.4 percent; dairy, oil and fat products and eggs - 14.9 percent; fruits and vegetables - 11.5 percent; bread and cereal products - 7.1 percent; sugar, tea and spices - 2.1 percent.

The value of the living wage is calculated on the basis of the cost of the food basket.

The food basket is calculated "according to scientifically grounded physiological norms of food consumption, approved by the authorized sanitary and epidemiological body in coordination with the authorized healthcare body."

