Azerbaijan adds three people to its anti-terrorist list

24 August 2018 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan has expanded the list of persons subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism.

The following persons have been added to the list: Indonesian citizen Mohammed Yusup Kerim, a.k.a. Abu Walid al Indunisi, Malaysian citizen Mohamad Rafi Bin Udin, a.k.a. Mohd Radi Bin Udin and Philippine citizen Muhammed Reza Lahaman Kiram, a.k.a. Abdul Rahman.

All three are on the international wanted list due to their membership in the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS).

The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan sees rise in Facebook users’ activity
ICT 14:58
Will Azerbaijan build nuclear research reactor?
ICT 14:57
Another SOCAR filling station starts retailing CNG (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 13:50
Uzbeks lead among foreigners who became citizens of Russia
Uzbekistan 08:58
Azerbaijan to present logistics and tourism potential in China
Economy news 07:05
Being parliamentarian does not give grounds to violate laws of other countries: Hajiyev
Politics 23 August 20:45
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 16:47
Volume of cargo transportation by air up in Turkey
Economy news 16:32
Turkmenistan calls for creation of legal mechanism for water resources management
Turkmenistan 16:22
Turkish lira firms against dollar as U.S. standoff drags on
Economy news 16:17
Date of Russia-Iran-Turkey summit already defined, Lavrov says
Russia 16:15
Uzbekistan, Greece may launch direct flights
Tourism 15:53
Vladimir Putin to receive Turkish Foreign Minister
Turkey 15:48
Number of domestic, external flights up in Turkey
Economy news 15:46
Iran to begin trial of those behind currency market turmoil
Society 15:37