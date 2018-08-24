Azerbaijan adds three people to its anti-terrorist list

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan has expanded the list of persons subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism.

The following persons have been added to the list: Indonesian citizen Mohammed Yusup Kerim, a.k.a. Abu Walid al Indunisi, Malaysian citizen Mohamad Rafi Bin Udin, a.k.a. Mohd Radi Bin Udin and Philippine citizen Muhammed Reza Lahaman Kiram, a.k.a. Abdul Rahman.

All three are on the international wanted list due to their membership in the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS).

The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.

