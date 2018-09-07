CBA head talks restructuring of Azerbaijan’s banking sector

7 September 2018 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Large-scale policy on restructuring and improving banking sector should be implemented in Azerbaijan, Elman Rustamov, chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), who is also a member of the Financial Stability Board, said at the Azerbaijan Competitiveness Forum Sept. 7.

He said that this will contribute to maintaining financial stability in the country.

“Considering that Azerbaijan’s financial sector relies mainly on banks, maintaining stability in the banking sector is very important,” Rustamov said. “This policy should be aimed at addressing the problems associated with debt on loans and capitalization.”

He also noted that there are opportunities for the development of stock market in Azerbaijan, in particular, for the expansion of the issuance of government securities.

“Formation of an effective financial market is an important task,” Rustamov added. “It is necessary to increase the confidence in the financial sector and create necessary infrastructure for development of the securities market. Another direction is the expansion of the securities market. In particular, it is important to significantly increase the volume of issuance of government securities. Also, international credit organizations positively assess the initiatives of issuing securities in Azerbaijani manats.”

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank are showing interest in the issuance of bonds in Azerbaijani manats.

Thirty banks operate in Azerbaijan. As of June 2018, capitalization of Azerbaijan’s banking sector amounted to 3.9 billion manats, having increased by 5.25 percent since the beginning of the year, according to the Azerbaijan Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Compared with the previous month, capitalization slightly decreased in June - by 0.64 percent.

As of August 1, 2018, Azerbaijan’s credit institutions increased lending by 3.5 percent compared to the beginning of the year, to 12,170.7 million manats, according to the report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The value of overdue loans grew 9.55 percent since the beginning of the year, to 1,782.1 million manats, according to the report. At the same time, the share of overdue loans increased from 13.8 percent to 14.64 percent during the same period.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Sept. 7)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
CBA talks impact of Fed’s decision on Azerbaijani manat (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:04
Azerbaijan Central Bank head talks possibility of reducing discount rate (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:24
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:04
Inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be below target index until end of 2018
Economy news 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 7
Economy news 09:19
Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 6 September 09:48
Latest
Strengthening stability of joint ventures proposed in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:19
OPEC, non-OPEC panel to discuss sharing oil-output boost
Oil&Gas 18:07
EU, Italy share view on need to cut deficit, debt in 2019 budget
Europe 18:05
CBA talks impact of Fed’s decision on Azerbaijani manat (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:04
Erdogan: Syrian crisis cannot be solved in one day
Turkey 18:03
Uzbek businesses may start trading on Malaysian online platform
Uzbekistan 17:49
Kazakhstan, China implement projects totaling more than $27B
Economy news 17:47
EBRD allocates funds to Tajikistan to solve transport problems
Tajikistan 17:36
Diesel prices to decrease in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 17:36