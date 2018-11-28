Control over Iranian imports essential: expert

28 November 2018 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Loading, unloading increase at Iran's Astara port
Economy 20:38
Iran's cement exports increase by 7%
Economy 20:20
Iran oil minister comments on gasoline quota
Oil&Gas 19:09
Iran discloses volume of products transported through Markazi Province
Economy 18:53
Iran Central Bank encourages exporters to sell currency to banks
Finance 18:20
Ambassador: Iran's exports to Russia increase
Economy 17:50
Latest
Loading, unloading increase at Iran's Astara port
Economy 20:38
Iran's cement exports increase by 7%
Economy 20:20
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry implementing Internet of Things technology
ICT 20:14
Turkmenistan to build additional railway line in Afghanistan
Economy 20:14
Kazakh banks launch Apple Pay service
Finance 19:57
Azerbaijan’s Xalq Life Insurance appeals for license
Finance 19:45
Bakcell to present cutting-edge technologies at upcoming Bakutel 2018
Business 19:16
Iran oil minister comments on gasoline quota
Oil&Gas 19:09
Iran discloses volume of products transported through Markazi Province
Economy 18:53