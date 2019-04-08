Districts of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region to get $2.62M to solve problems of population

8 April 2019 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

All districts of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region will receive 1 billion tenge ($2.62 million), which will be aimed at solving the problems of the population that were not solved for many years, Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev said at a meeting of the regional representative body, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

He noted that this initiative will contribute to solving urgent problems in the districts.

"It is necessary to carry out work on the development of districts and settlements of the Turkistan region and to systematically solve the problems of settlements. For these purposes, funds in the amount of 1 billion tenge per year will be allocated within three years," Shukeyev said.

He added that the districts to effectively master these funds will receive 2 billion tenge next year, while the funding will be reduced for the districts not to master the funds.

The governor also noted that the Turkistan region's budget revenues are 53 billion tenge, whereas there is a potential to double them to 100 billion tenge.

"It is necessary to work systematically to increase the budget revenues," Shukeyev said.

(379.84 KZT = 1 USD on Apr. 8)

---

