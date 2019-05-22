Iran's imports of cars, spare parts reach almost $30M worth in one month

22 May 2019 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran imports 500 camels from Qatar
Economy 20 May 14:23
Exports of Iran's Yazd province exceed 2 million tons
Economy 10 May 12:39
Exports from Iran's Qom province up
Economy 8 May 18:23
Imports to Iranian free trade zones down
Economy 7 May 19:20
Iran's exports via borders of Mazandaran province up
Business 6 May 17:51
Iran exports over 5,000 tons of millet annually
Economy 6 May 12:15
Latest
Azerbaijani SME Development Agency, over 30 business entities mull tourism related issues (PHOTO)
Tourism 19:41
Trade turnover of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increases
Business 19:15
Devaluation of USD against AZN expected
Finance 19:15
Assets of Azerbaijan Investment Company increase
Economy 19:05
Demand for agricultural machinery down in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:03
Inflation rate up in Iran
Economy 19:03
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for supply of triethylaluminum
Tenders 18:18
Central Bank of Iran to open foreign currency profile for each citizen
Economy 18:17
Batumi, Nur-Sultan to establish direct flights
Economy 18:17