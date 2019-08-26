Georgia to supply gas to 60 villages by end of 2019 (Exclusive)

26 August 2019 08:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia plans to supply gas to 60 villages by the end of 2019, a spokesperson of Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission told Trend in an interview.

According to the Commission, work on a large-scale gas supply in the natural gas sector began in 2013. Since that time, gas has been supplied to approximately 450 settlements, and over 300,000 consumers were provided with gas.

"At present, the number of gas-supplied settlements in the country is 1,250. Work on the delivery of gas to settlements in the country will continue," the Commission said.

As noted, various external factors influence the growth rate of natural gas consumption. In recent years, consumption of natural gas in the transport sector and by power generation facilities has decreased, but consumption in the residential sector (among the population) is growing.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, the ministry controls the construction of the pipeline in the villages of Atsana and Chala in the municipality of Lanchkhuti of Georgia. Within the project, the pipeline with a length of 38,542 meters will be constructed to provide 503 families with access to natural gas. The works will be completed in the first half of November of this year. The total cost of the project is 1,391,236 lari.

(1 USD = 2.93 GEL on August 26)

