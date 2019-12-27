Three branches of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance operating in Azerbaijan

27 December 2019 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Since December 2019, three branches that are part of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance have begun to operate in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the agency.

In order to ensure effective communication between the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and medical institutions, three branches of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance began to operate in the Azerbaijani districts.

“The Mingachevir, Ganja and Guba branches operate according to the administrative-territorial units established by the board of the agency,” said the report. “Thus, the Mingachevir branch of the agency covers Mingachevir and Naftalan cities, Yevlakh, Agdash, Barda and Terter districts, the Ganja branch – Ganja city, Samukh, Goranboy, Goygol and Dashkesan districts, Guba branch - Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran and Siyazan districts.”

“Persons who will manage the branches have been already appointed,” the report noted. “Yashar Gojayev is acting head of the Mingachevir branch, while Azer Damirov and Isa Mammadov are acting heads of the Ganja and Guba branches, respectively.”

The branches will take measures to ensure the protection of public health and conduct educational work on the promotion of compulsory medical insurance. They will also provide support to the agency in assessing registries and examining data on medical services provided by medical institutions within compulsory medical insurance.

In addition, the branches will take the appropriate measures to solve technical problems that may arise in connection with the management of software used in medical institutions.

In 2020, there are plans to organize the activity of eight more branches of the agency. These branches will operate in Shamakhi, Goychay, Sheki, Shirvan, Shamkir, Agjabadi, Jalilabad and Lankaran districts. In general, the operation of 11 branches of the agency is planned.

