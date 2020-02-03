Heritage Foundation highlights priorities for US-Georgian relationship

3 February 2020 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

This year will be important for US-Georgian relations, said the report entitled “Five Top Priorities in US-Georgia Relations in 2020” released by American research and educational organization Heritage Foundation, Trend reports.

"In order to advance the US-Georgian relationship in 2020, the US should support free and fair parliamentary elections, push for a free trade agreement with Georgia, support Georgia’s NATO aspirations, strengthen the bilateral defense relationship, and prod Georgia to find a new investor for the Anaklia port project," the report noted.

The report points out that Georgia is of great importance to the United States and it also highlights Georgia's strategically important location.

“Georgia’s location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia is extremely strategic. Running through Georgia are key oil and gas pipelines and rail lines, which are important to European security. These pipelines include the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, the Baku-Supsa pipeline, and the coming Southern Gas Corridor transit, and the main rail line running through Georgia is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway," the report reads.

According to the report, in terms of democratization in the region, Georgia is an example in Eurasia.

Georgia also serves as an example for the Eurasia region in terms of its democratization efforts. It has remained committed to the transatlantic community for nearly 20 years, and it strongly values territorial integrity, said the report.

"The fate of the October 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia and the Anaklia Port project are uncertain. However, they could be successful if the US encourages Georgia onto the right path. Fortunately, the bilateral defense relationship, Georgia’s future NATO membership, and the possibility of a US–Georgia free trade agreement are already making progress," the report concludes.

According to the Heritage Foundation, the United States should continue strengthening its relationship with Georgia.

