Azerbaijan's export increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s export exceeded $19.6 billion in 2019, which is 0.8 percent more compared to 2018, Yusif Abdullayev, acting president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in Baku at the press-conference dedicated to the activity of AZPROMO in Azerbaijan in 2019, the promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand and upcoming tasks.

Abdullayev added that income from exports of oil and gas products amounted to $17.6 billion, and non-oil products - $1.9 billion.

“Export missions to 33 countries have been organized by Azerbaijan so far. Nine of them were created in 2019 and covered the countries such as China, Poland, Latvia, Qatar, Switzerland, Russia, and UAE,” the acting president noted.

