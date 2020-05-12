Turkmenistan talks over education issues with UNESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Turkmenistan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have discussed the implementation and monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussions were held between the representatives of UNESCO and members of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, education, finance and economy of Turkmenistan, as well as the State Committee on Statistics of Turkmenistan via videoconference on May 11, 2020.

Ensuring fair and quality education, as well as equality and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for everyone, were stressed during the discussion.

Turkmenistan’s educational system is undergoing reforms aimed at improving education, as well as improving conditions for students. The country follows international standards of education in the country.

Turkmenistan and UNESCO signed a Framework agreement on the establishment of the Turkmenistan-UNESCO Еrust Fund on July 16, 2015. Under this agreement, peace and intercultural dialogue, education, cultural heritage, rapprochement of cultures are the major areas of cooperation.

