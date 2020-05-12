Georgia can use conditions of COVID-19 crisis to help economic recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Georgia can use the conditions created by the coronavirus crisis to help in the process of economic recovery, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"This crisis should be an opportunity for our country's economy, and the Georgian economy should emerge even stronger from this crisis. We may find directions and sectors for economic growth that we had never thought of before and could not imagine", Gakharia said.

According to him, the economic recovery will start from tourism, which will be followed by agriculture and then construction, development, industry, education and then medicine.

"We will follow this plan. The opening of economic sectors was scheduled according to two components: how important the specific sector was for the economy and how much it was affected by the pandemic”, Gakharia said.

Starting May 11, all manufacturing businesses, retail and wholesale stores, except clothing and footwear stores and shopping centers, resumed their activities in Georgia.

Georgia will spend 3.5 billion (about $1.09 billion) on its coronavirus anti-crisis plan that Gakharia announced last month.

