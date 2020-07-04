Turkey's cement export to Iraq drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The export of cement from Turkey to Iraq dropped by 11.60 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting $37.3 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend .

Turkey’s export of cement to Iraq decreased by 5.79 percent in May 2020 compared to May 2019 and amounted to $9.7 million.

Turkey’s export of cement to the world markets decreased by 6.9 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and reached $1.4 billion.

The export of cement from Turkey amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export volume over the reporting period.

Turkey’s export of cement to the world markets amounted to $250.4 million in May 2020, which is 29.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

The export of cement from Turkey amounted to 2.5 percent of the country’s total export volume in May 2020.

Turkey’s export of cement amounted to $3.4 billion from May 2019 through May 2020.



