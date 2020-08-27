USAID helps Georgia to implement pilot resort management program

Business 27 August 2020 21:41 (UTC+04:00)
USAID helps Georgia to implement pilot resort management program
Iran expresses sympathy for Pakistan flood victims
Iran expresses sympathy for Pakistan flood victims
Israel holds tender for flight to United Arab Emirates next week
Israel holds tender for flight to United Arab Emirates next week
Turkey reveals volume of Japanese cargo shipment through its ports
Turkey reveals volume of Japanese cargo shipment through its ports
Latest
Turkish lira surges after optimistic JPMorgan note Turkey 22:07
Several dozen students to study Georgian language, literature in Turkish universities Georgia 21:52
USAID helps Georgia to implement pilot resort management program Business 21:41
Vice PMs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan hold talks on borders Kyrgyzstan 21:40
Iran expresses sympathy for Pakistan flood victims Iran 21:38
Volume of deposits increases in Azerbaijan Finance 20:56
Azerbaijani FM meets with newly appointed ambassador of Greece (PHOTO) Politics 20:42
State Statistics Committee discloses data on export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Malaysia Oil&Gas 20:40
Israel’s import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan down Oil&Gas 20:30
Fitch Ratings: Azerbaijan's general government debt growth rates - relatively low Finance 19:59
Fitch Ratings: Large savings provide Azerbaijan with financing flexibility Finance 19:51
Azerbaijani athletes to take part in European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships Society 19:48
Export of Turkish cars to US drops Turkey 19:46
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Finland decrease Business 19:35
National Bank of Georgia sells funds to stabilize lari Finance 19:02
Most of loans in Azerbaijan issued for household sector Finance 18:38
German Agency for International Cooperation in Uzbekistan to buy furnishings via tender ICT 18:35
Export of Turkish clothing to Azerbaijan up Turkey 18:30
Additional investments to be made in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Finance 18:18
Georgia completes first stage of project for development of greenhouse cluster Business 18:16
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 18:03
Israel holds tender for flight to United Arab Emirates next week Israel 17:56
Uzbekistan outlines plan to support rare plants on verge of extinction Business 17:52
Israeli investors interested in Georgia's agricultural sector Business 17:45
Russian equipment-producing company to upgrade Kazakhstan's thermal power plant Business 17:44
Demand of banks at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s currency auction remains unchanged Finance 17:39
Baku Stock Exchange to hold placement of Finance Ministry's bonds Finance 17:36
Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center congratulate First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 17:36
BP regional president for Azerbaijan congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 17:33
UN in Turkmenistan attracting investment in fight against infectious diseases Turkmenistan 17:23
Australia almost doubles 1H2020 oil import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:21
Georgia hopes to increase frequency of international flights Transport 17:15
Uzbek farms to be compensated in case of liquidation Business 17:14
Export of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Czech Republic plunges Oil&Gas 17:07
Number of problem loans in Azerbaijan down Finance 17:05
Azerbaijan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 17:03
Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the birth of MGIMO Rector Anatoly Torkunov (VIDEO) Politics 17:03
Export of oil by Azerbaijan to Germany down Oil&Gas 16:59
Uzbekistan expanding internet, mobile communication infrastructure of Samarkand region ICT 16:50
Turkish construction companies carry out significant infrastructure projects in Georgia Business 16:48
Revenues of Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom plummet in 1H2020 Business 16:45
Demand for Turkey-made clothing on Kazakh markets shows uptick Turkey 16:32
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks joint operations with BP at Shafag-Asiman block Oil&Gas 16:15
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom expects noticeable impact on production due to COVID-19 Business 16:15
Pensions to be issued according to schedule in Georgia Finance 16:14
Over 50 Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined 275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’ Other News 16:12
Azerbaijan confirms 83 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:11
Uzbekistan intends to establish single energy ring with Central Asian countries Oil&Gas 16:04
Turkey reveals volume of Japanese cargo shipment through its ports Turkey 16:03
S.Korean company to ready to manufacture industrial chillers in Uzbekistan Business 15:46
Volume of mortgage loans issued by Azerbaijani banks grows fivefold Finance 15:45
Most of bank deposits in Azerbaijani districts account for national currency Finance 15:39
Azerbaijan records growth in bank lending Finance 15:36
Tiffany quarterly sales fall 29% on pandemic hit Europe 15:36
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Finance 15:10
Enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's free trade zones Business 15:10
Thailand eyes more foreign patients as hospitals urge easier access Other News 15:06
Azerbaijan exports cotton to four countries Economy 14:56
Coty posts wider-than-expected loss as virus-wary shoppers stay home Europe 14:56
Iran's South Pars Gas Company to boost ethane production Oil&Gas 14:50
Turkmenistan increases range of textile products Business 14:47
Citizens of 95 countries will have ability to work remotely from Georgia Business 14:47
Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service talks about work to ensure safe internet ICT 14:42
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company faces revenues decrease in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 14:42
Azerbaijan's agricultural sector broadened application of modern technologies Society 14:35
Supplies of leather goods from Turkey to France drop Turkey 14:23
Iranian minister: agricultural production grows Business 14:16
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia doubles Business 14:07
Russia reveals main crops imported from Turkmenistan Business 14:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 27 Society 14:06
Kazakhstan exports to CIS decrease amid COVID-19 Business 14:05
France says it must move fast to fight virus surge Europe 14:01
Details on cargo shipment from Lebanon via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 14:01
Iran's Marun Oil & Gas Production Company continues to oil extraction Oil&Gas 13:44
SOCAR suspends unprofitable oil fields Oil&Gas 13:35
Uzbekistan increases export of fruits and vegetables to US Business 13:35
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday Politics 13:34
Agricultural supplies add value to overall Russia's exports to Turkmenistan Business 13:26
OSCE Project Coordinator talks economic, political development of Uzbekistan Economy 13:21
Uzbekistan to eliminate shortage of electric, heat energy Business 13:14
Italy increases crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:03
Astana International Exchange is looking forward to take part in asset privatization program Business 13:03
Defense Minister: Turkey always on the side of Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Finance 12:56
Iranian Deputy Minister: Iran's trade increases thanks to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Business 12:52
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks operations on Central, East Azeri platforms Oil&Gas 12:47
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender for vehicles maintenance Tenders 12:35
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry Politics 12:30
Azerbaijani companies increasing their presence on Uzbek market Business 12:27
India's import of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan plunges Oil&Gas 12:27
Philippines confirms 3,249 new coronavirus infections, 97 deaths Other News 12:21
Iran’s Pars Special Economic Energy Zone reveals details of exports Business 12:10
Georgia’s hotels increase number of served guests Business 12:07
Total area of the hotels, hotel-type enterprises up in Georgia Business 12:06
Labor organizations of Uzbekistan, Malaysia eyeing agreement on labor migration Uzbekistan 12:00
Uzbek FM Kamilov: Uzbekistan is going through decisive stage in development Economy 11:59
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 975,000 Russia 11:59
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to purchase general equipment via tender Tenders 11:59
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 11:53
International, intercultural initiatives by Mehriban Aliyeva had important impact on global development with visible results – former Croatian president Politics 11:52
All news