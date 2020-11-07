Georgia sees increase in potatoes import

7 November 2020
Georgia sees increase in potatoes import

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Tamilla Mammadova

Georgia imported potatoes worth $3.2 million from January through August 2020, up by $1.2 million compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

During the reporting period, the export of potatoes from Georgia amounted to $916,000. Compared to 2019, potato exports increased by $53,000.

According to statistics, in January-August 2020, Georgia imported potatoes from the following countries: Germany - $1 million, Netherlands - $557,000; Turkey - $550,000; Azerbaijan - $394,000; Russia - $327,000; France - $122,000; Egypt - $114,000; Belgium - $26,000; Belarus - $23,000.

As for exports, in January-August 2020, its indicators were as follows: Russia - $669,000; Azerbaijan - $195,700; Moldova - $32,000; Belarus - 12,300, Kazakhstan - $3,000.

According to Geostat, the potato harvest in Georgia in 2019 amounted to 194,000 tons. This is 33,000 tons less than in 2018.

