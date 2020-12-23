Scale of geological exploration to be boosted in East Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

There are enough mineral reserves in the East Kazakhstan region for 17-20 more years, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev tweeted, Trend reports.

“Held a meeting with the head of the East Kazakhstan region, Danial Akhmetov to discuss the development of the region's mineral resource base. Almost all types of minerals are available in the region. The state balance sheet of the East Kazakhstan region includes 39 copper deposits, 30 - lead, 34 - zinc, 122 - gold, 48 - silver, 11 - tin. There are enough mineral reserves in the East Kazakhstan region for 17-20 more years, so now it is necessary to increase the geological exploration scale,” Mirzagaliyev wrote.

Mirzagaliyev said that with this in mind it is important to apply modern technologies and create favorable conditions for investors, which will allow achieving significant results.

“We agreed to create a Working Group on increasing geological exploration work and attracting additional funding. The Group will include industry academics, company representatives, and interested government officials. In addition, it is necessary to involve the younger generation in the field of geology. Thus, Qazqology company will establish cooperation with higher educational institutions of the East Kazakhstan region,” Mirzagaliyev said.

